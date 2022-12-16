Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, 'Legal implications of being assaulted at work', published in Lawyers Weekly on 12 December 2022

To read the full article click here

For more information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.