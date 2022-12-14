As 2022 draws to a close, our National Employment Relations and WHS team reflects on the year that was - discussing the trends they saw, our significant matters, and what may be in store for 2023.

"The productivity, engagement and 'fit' of every worker with their job matters more than ever. Retaining and enhancing your workforce and their confidence in the business requires clear and fair management, and management that is well informed about and anticipates incoming major workplace changes in 2023. Our best work is done in this space, preparing and empowering businesses for those changes."

Tim Lange - Practice Team leader

Industry insights

This year we have seen the emphasis and importance on ESG and corporate governance continue to grow - particularly around the area of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). The recently presented Anti-Discrimination and Human Rights Legislation Amendment (Respect at Work) Bill 2022 (Cth) aims to provide greater protections around discrimination in the workplace - in particular, around Sex Discrimination. Employers will need to ensure they are compliant with the requirements of the various amendments - which means, preparing by:

Developing new policies to cover sexual harassment, sex discrimination and related WHS risks in their workplace (including pro-active measures and appropriate complaint procedures);

Providing meaningful and regular training for all staff, but properly tailored for leaders, line managers and staff generally;

Enhancing WHS practices to include risk assessments to identify the likelihood of discrimination and harassment occurring, and measures to eliminate or control hazards/risks; and

Implementing pro-active reporting methods, and other workplace monitoring programs to ensure they are best placed to continue to provide safe and thriving working environments.

We have also seen significant changes in industrial relations legislation with the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill) 2022 (Cth). This bill would propose considerable transformation in how employers will interact with their employees - to the degree that organisations may be required to review their broader workforce strategy. Organisations can currently prepare by reviewing their current procedures on matters such as flexible work requests, fixed-term contracts and pay secrecy, and considering how they might be impacted by the changes to agreement-making.

We expect to see the impacts of both proposed Bills continue well into 2023.

