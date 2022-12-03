Australia:
Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB & 4BC on 30 Nov 22 to discuss the legal aspects of workplace Christmas parties (from 1:50:55 to 2:00:00)
To listen to the interview
click here (from 1:50:55 to 2:00:00)
