ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mellor Olsson Partner and employment and workplace lawyer John Love returns to Full Disclosure to talk about the employment life cycle from recruitment to exit and everything in between.

John provides South Australian employers with foundation information on an employer's rights and responsibilities at all stages of the employment life cycle, guided by the National Employment Standards.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.