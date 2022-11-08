The Australian Federal Government is pushing ahead with the most extensive industrial relations reform seen since the introduction of the Fair Work Act some 13 years ago, commencing with the tabling of the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill in the House of Representatives on 27 October 2022.

While further industrial relations reform (such as on 'same job, same pay', among other topics) is expected to follow next year, the reforms tabled are significant and will substantively impact how Australian employers structure and manage their workforces and set terms and conditions of employment.

