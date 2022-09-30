In our very first episode of Inside IR, partners Rohan Doyle and Natalie Gaspar begin their deep dive into the Federal Government's recent Jobs & Skills Summit. We look at some of the key areas of focus coming out of the Summit, namely the proposal to limit the ability of employers to terminate enterprise agreements during enterprise bargaining, and the potential for forced multi-employer bargaining and sector-wide industrial action campaigns. Rohan and Nat explore the practical impact these potential reforms might have on Australian workplaces and the issues to consider during the post-Summit consultation phase.

