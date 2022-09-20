self

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to seriously consider flexible working arrangements for the first time. After almost three years, working from home has now become the norm for many. So what do businesses need to consider when employees request flexible working arrangements?

In this episode, listen to Mellor Olsson Partner and employment and workplace lawyer John Love talk with host Lucie Reichstein about an employer's obligations when responding to flexible working arrangement requests and what employers need to consider when granting or denying a request.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.