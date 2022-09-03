ARTICLE

In this episode, we discuss workplace risks associated with employee social media use, including egregious misuse, and provide some practical steps employers can take to minimise those risks.

We also bring you our new segment 'Would you tweet that?', where the team is challenged to come up with the most tweetable tweets of employment law news; and we give a final wrap up of our legal movie reviews ... which movie came out on top?

