Welcome back to Employment Law for the Time Poor for the 2023 Financial Year. In this episode, Emily Haar, Partner, and Zoe McQuillan, Special Counsel, discuss the general protections under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) - what are they, what does it mean to make a "complaint or inquiry in relation to your employment", and what are the reasons for a decision when there are multiple decision makers?

Join them as they discuss the recent authorities on the issue, including Alam v National Australia Bank [2021] FCAFC 178 and Linvelt v QGC Pty Ltd [2022] FedCFamC2G 275.

