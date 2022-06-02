In the News
- NSW Health Workers are scheduled to stop work on Thursday, April 7, for four hours to demand a pay rise of more than the 2.5% offered by the state government.
- The Victorian government has called for 10 days of paid family violence leave to be offered to all workers. The Government told the Fair Work Commission that its program for public servants saw about 64 people access the leave in the past year alone.
- The NSW Teachers Federation has announced its members will strike next Wednesday, May 4, over pay and conditions. The union has asked for wage increases between 5% and 7.5%, while current laws cap public sector pay increases at 2.5%
In the Courts
- The Full Federal Court has upheld the declaration of Justice Flick of the Federal Court that Qantas and Jetstar had no reasonable choice but to stand down its engineers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent public health orders that resulted in a downturn in passenger flights.
- The Fair Work Commission has held that an auditor, who was fired for refusing to return to the office out of concern of catching COVID-19, was unfairly dismissed.
- The Federal Court has approved the payout of $98 million to hundreds of 7-Eleven franchisees who alleged that the company engaged in misleading conduct as its business model was built on wage theft.
