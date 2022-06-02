In the News

  • NSW Health Workers are scheduled to stop work on Thursday, April 7, for four hours to demand a pay rise of more than the 2.5% offered by the state government.
  • The Victorian government has called for 10 days of paid family violence leave to be offered to all workers. The Government told the Fair Work Commission that its program for public servants saw about 64 people access the leave in the past year alone.
  • The NSW Teachers Federation has announced its members will strike next Wednesday, May 4, over pay and conditions. The union has asked for wage increases between 5% and 7.5%, while current laws cap public sector pay increases at 2.5%

In the Courts

