This podcast is the first of a two part series where we discuss managing absent employees.

In this episode we look at how businesses can best manage short term or sporadic employee absences from work, to minimise the impact on the business whilst protecting employee rights.

In the second episode, we take this further and discuss the more serious aspect of managing longer term employee absences that may be the result of illness or injury.

This week we also bring you "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly", our regular current affairs segment of recent employment law.

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service.

