ARTICLE

Australia: Election confirmed for Saturday 21 May - employment policies to watch out for

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the lead-up to the Federal election, we will provide regular updates regarding the major parties' positions from an industrial relations and employment law perspective.

We expect the parties' policies will focus on issues such as:

casual employment, independent contractors and "the gig economy";

criminal penalties for breaches of industrial laws (e.g. "wage theft", industrial manslaughter);

labour hire licensing, direct employment and insecure work;

site rates, i.e. "same job, same pay"

employment in the aged care industry and high risk industries;

work health and safety laws;

wages and other terms and conditions of employment;

apprenticeships, traineeships and VET education;

the legality of pay secrecy clauses in employment contracts;

the makeup of the Fair Work Commission; and

the gender pay gap.

Should you require advice or assistance regarding any of the matters raised above in the meantime, please get in touch with our Employment and Workplace Law team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.