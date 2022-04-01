ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Please click here to view the video.

This morning Michael Byrnes - Partner & Katrina Seck - Senior Associate presented an Employment Law CLE, on the topics of:

(1) Workplace vaccination & the return to the office

(2) Developments in managing workplace sexual harassment

If you would like of copy of the slides please contact:

Ann-Maree Edmunds | ase@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.