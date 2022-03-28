ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Managing employee performance, both teams and individuals, is critical to a business' success. Failure to act early and decisively in the case of underperforming employees can be a costly mistake that employers make.

In this podcast we discuss the key elements of managing performance, both on a practical and legal level, choices available for employers, and some pitfalls to look out for.

We also bring you "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" of recent employment law news, and our legal movie review this episode is "My Cousin Vinny", starring Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei and Ralph Macchio.

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service.

We have also released a newsletter on the topic. Click here to read.

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2YiRq5K

Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2LFbjxQ

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/c2V2

Breaker: http://bit.ly/32PIkgk

Radio Public: http://bit.ly/2K1rZwq

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.