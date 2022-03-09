In this podcast we address swearing at work, and in particular, whether swearing can be grounds for disciplinary action.

We also bring you "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" of recent employment law news, and our legal film review returns, with this episode featuring "The Rainmaker"; Francis Ford Coppola's film based on the John Grisham novel, starring Matt Damon and Danny DeVito.

Warning: This podcast contains coarse language which may be offensive to some listeners.

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service.

For more information, we have also released a newsletter on Swearing at Work. Click here to access.

