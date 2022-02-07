ARTICLE

Everything employers need to know, including chapters on D&I, tackling harassment, global mobility and post-Covid policies

The new 2022 edition of our annual Guide to Employment and Workplace Relations in Australia has been published, providing a comprehensive and practical overview of Australian employment regulation.

This updated Legal Guide is intended as a reference tool for in-house counsel, line managers and HR professionals to obtain quick answers to the most common employment issues. We hope you find it useful.

Highlights from this year's Legal Guide include:

A summary of National Employment Standards and modern awards – particularly helpful in gaining an immediate understanding of the key tenets of Australian employment regulation

– particularly helpful in gaining an immediate understanding of the key tenets of Australian employment regulation Chapters on discrimination, sexual harassment, diversity and workplace rights – following much political and social discussion last year, addressing systemic barriers for success at work will be key

– following much political and social discussion last year, addressing systemic barriers for success at work will be key Chapters on transfer of business, global mobility and engaging independent contractors - useful when dealing with cross border transactions and business mergers and acquisitions

- useful when dealing with cross border transactions and business mergers and acquisitions A summary on enterprise bargaining and responding to industrial action – helping you to achieve a strong industrial relations strategy

NEW TO THIS YEAR'S EDITION:

Employer response to the COVID-19 pandemic

This new chapter to the Guide considers the legal risks associated with employer responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guide is a product of the strength of our firm's national team of Employment, Industrial Relations and Safety lawyers.

