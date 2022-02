ARTICLE

Breaking down employers ability to collect and store employee vaccination status under the Privacy Act Cooper Grace Ward Employers should only collect information that is necessary to verify an employee's vaccination status.

Leave options for self-isolating employees Swaab The impact of COVID-19 is constantly evolving, and is impacting businesses in many different ways.

Employer fined $124,000 for injuries sustained by teenager on 14-day work trial who repeatedly failed to follow instructions Cooper Grace Ward A worker's disobedience or failure to follow instructions does not excuse inadequate safe work procedures and training.

The Omicron workplace safety dilemma Swaab The Omicron variant is generally regarded as milder, but poses health and safety challenges for employers and employees.

Engineer unfairly dismissed due to lack of procedural fairness People + Culture Strategies Despite the existence of a valid reason, lack of procedural fairness can result in compensation for unfair dismissal.