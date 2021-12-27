ARTICLE

Reflecting on our combined decades of experience, the consensus view of the Corrs Employment and Labour team is that the years 2020 and 2021 were like no other. The once in a century pandemic impacted every workplace, most work practices and just about every business model. Business leaders needed to be directly involved in the very difficult decisions affecting the way their employees work, whilst making rapid and significant changes to deal with the health, safety and economic impacts of the pandemic. Stakeholders had no choice but to adapt, and most did so successfully.

We also believe that the post-COVID-19 workplace will not be a return to 'normality'. The world of work has changed. Many trends have accelerated, or have been overtaken by the next movement. 2022 will be a year of picking up the pieces, wiping off the debris and moving forward with the benefit of lessons learnt from the COVID-19 years so far. This will involve addressing difficult issues, as businesses evolve and develop future working models.

Corrs believes the most significant employment trends for 2022 will include:

work transformation and the future of work;

compliance and enforcement;

election driven policies and regulatory reform;

enterprise bargaining;

Respect@work policies, and;

remaining COVID-19 considerations such as vaccination policies.

