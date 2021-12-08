The introduction of the Fair Work Amendment (Same Job, Same Pay) Bill 2021 (Bill) reflects long-standing concerns on the part of the Labor Party about what it sees as abusive practices in the labour hire industry and their corrosive effects on job security.

What are the key provisions of the Bill and what challenges would it pose for Australian business if it became law in its present form?

You can access a copy of this article here, or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.