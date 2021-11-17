ARTICLE

Australia: Your Guide To COVID-19 Vaccines And The Workplace: Building And Construction Industry

The building and construction industries provide residential, commercial, industrial, civil and other construction services, including:

Construction of buildings and other structures;

Additions, alterations, reconstruction and installation;

Maintenance and repairs of buildings and other structures;

Demolition, wrecking or clearing of buildings and other structures;

Blasting and test drilling;

Landfill, levelling, earthmoving, excavating; and

Land drainage and other land preparation.

Building and Construction Industry - Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination

Vaccination is required for workers in the Construction industry in both Victoria and Western Australia.

While vaccination may not be mandatory in all states and territories, construction sites are still required to follow the Public Health Orders and the rules regarding COVID-19 safe workplaces, including requiring workers and contractors to check in when entering the workplace.

Who must be vaccinated?

In Victoria, any worker (including contractors) working on construction sites are required to provide evidence to their employer that they have been fully vaccinated, or have a medical exemption to the vaccination.

In Western Australia, all workers in the building, maintenance and construction service areas will be required to receive their first vaccination dose by 31 December 2021, and then be fully vaccinated by 31 January 2022.

Vaccination exemptions

All temporary and permanent medical exemptions must be authorised by a medical practitioner, who can notify the Australian Immunisation Register of an individual who has a vaccine exemption due to medical contraindications or natural immunity, which will be displayed on an individual's Immunisation History Statement.

Recording employee vaccination status

Employers of workers in the categories listed above must take all reasonable steps to ensure vaccination requirements are complied with.

If asked to do so, construction workers must produce evidence of their vaccination for inspection by employers or the occupier of a premise.

Other requirements

Employers within the construction industry should regularly remind workers to follow relevant health protocols while attending work, including to:

Ensure they have ‘checked-in' using the QR code on site;

practice social distancing where possible;

carry and use correct PPE; and

follow your COVID-19 safe plan.

