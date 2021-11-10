In this recent webinar, Erin Lynch, Employment Partner, discussed the key themes for workplaces as we return back to "normal" and 2021 comes to an end.

Erin addressed the following topics:

vaccinations;

returning to the "workplace";

key workplace decisions;

changes to sexual harassment laws;

casual conversion terms in modern awards; and

changes to superannuation.

Donwload the slides here.

