In this recent webinar, Erin Lynch, Employment Partner, discussed the key themes for workplaces as we return back to "normal" and 2021 comes to an end.

Erin addressed the following topics:

  • vaccinations;
  • returning to the "workplace";
  • key workplace decisions;
  • changes to sexual harassment laws;
  • casual conversion terms in modern awards; and
  • changes to superannuation.

Donwload the slides here.

