In this recent webinar, Erin Lynch, Employment Partner, discussed the key themes for workplaces as we return back to "normal" and 2021 comes to an end.
Erin addressed the following topics:
- vaccinations;
- returning to the "workplace";
- key workplace decisions;
- changes to sexual harassment laws;
- casual conversion terms in modern awards; and
- changes to superannuation.
Donwload the slides here.
