Returning for season two of Full Disclosure, our host Lucie Reichstein is joined by Mellor Olsson Partner, Dylan Steel.

Specialising in employment and workplace law, Dylan discusses the long-term impact COVID-19 is having on South Australian workplaces and provides insight into the rights, risks and regulations both employers and employees should be aware of as they return to the office.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

*Disclaimer: The information, opinions and advice in this podcast are for general information only. To read the full disclaimer, visit www.molawyers.com.au/terms-of-use

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.