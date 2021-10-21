In this recent webinar, Erin Lynch, Employment Partner, discussed how to manage absent employees, best practice in dealing with unfit employees and potential legal risks.
Erin addressed the following topics:
- Absent employees;
- Employees unfit for work;
- Making reasonable accommodations and adjustments;
- Independent medical examination;
- Termination of employment;
- Legal risks; and
- Practical tips.
Download the slides here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.