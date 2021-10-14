HHG Legal Group Director, Murray Thornhill, and Special Counsel, Blair Campbell have featured in Business News discussing the Sex Discrimination and Fair Work (Respect at Work) Amendment Act 2021. Read more: https://hhg.com.au/articles/sex-discrimination-and-fair-work-respect-at-work-amendment-act-2021-business-news/

The Sex Discrimination and Fair Work (Respect at Work) Amendment Act 2021 came into effect on 10 September 2021. The Act will impact businesses Australia wide.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.