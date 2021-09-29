Workplace investigations can be difficult. In this episode of Piper Alderman's Employment Law for the Time Poor Podcast, Ben Motro and Emily Haar, as part of this financial year's launch of the Employment Relations Masterclass Training Series, discuss some of the tips they have picked up along the way in both conducting and advising on workplace investigations.

See also our Insight with some key do's and don'ts for investigations

Do you need assistance with a workplace investigation or want to make sure you're prepared to conduct one in future? Contact a member of Piper Alderman's Employment Relations Team.

To never miss an episode, subscribe via your preferred podcasting application: