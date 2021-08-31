Following our recent newsletter Discrimination in Recruitment, today we are joined by Lizzy Boots, Managing Director of Boots & All Consulting, for some practical recruitment insights.

We also give our take on "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" of employment law, and review "Legally Blonde" . not some of the teams' first choice in legal themed movies, but one that could not be ignored.

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service:

