Presented by Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin's Chair of Epidemiology and Holman Webb Workplace Relations Partner Alicia Mataere and Associate Lee Pike on Thursday 26 August, this webinar examined a range of issues including the impact of the COVID-19 Delta strain on Australian workplaces, and what obligations employers have with respect to employee safety.
This webinar examined:
- How has Delta changed the game?
- How can businesses manage the risk of Delta in the workplace?
- Can you ask employees to declare their vaccination status?
- What are the potential consequences of a Delta outbreak in your workplace?
- What will the workplace look like following COVID-19 and Delta?
Please CLICK HERE to download the accompanying webinar slides.
