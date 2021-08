ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

Australia: Michael Byrnes is quoted in the HRM online article - How effective are the FWO mandatory vaccine guidelines? (23 August 2021)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To read the full article click here

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Australia

Can your employer force you to have the COVID-19 vaccine? Kells Article explores how far can an employer go in urging or requiring its staff members to be vaccinated.

Can dismissing an employee with a valid reason still be unfair, unjust, or unreasonable? PCC Employment Lawyers The employer assumed that the employee had abandoned his position so did not go through the usual termination procedure.

Article #1- What constitutes a psychological injury? Carroll & O'Dea The first article in this compensation law series discusses psychological injuries in the NSW Workers Compensation Scheme.

The dos and do nots of workplace investigations Piper Alderman 2 recent FWC decisions highlight issues with workplace investigations. Key observations & suggestions.

Employee wrongfully dismissed after exercising a work health and safety right Holding Redlich The Court imposed penalties on the employer and its director and awarded compensation to the employee.