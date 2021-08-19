Join Erin Lynch as she discusses how to manage employees' performance and, if appropriate, termination of employment.
Erin will be addressing the following topics:
- performance management vs performance reviews;
- performance management and bullying;
- performance management in a remote context;
- the responsibilities of managers;
- termination of employment;
- legal risks; and
- practical tips.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.