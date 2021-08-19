Join Erin Lynch as she discusses how to manage employees' performance and, if appropriate, termination of employment.

Erin will be addressing the following topics:

  • performance management vs performance reviews;
  • performance management and bullying;
  • performance management in a remote context;
  • the responsibilities of managers;
  • termination of employment;
  • legal risks; and
  • practical tips.

