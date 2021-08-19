ARTICLE

Australia: Webinar: Performance Management – What You Need To Know (Video)

Join Erin Lynch as she discusses how to manage employees' performance and, if appropriate, termination of employment.

Erin will be addressing the following topics:

performance management vs performance reviews;

performance management and bullying;

performance management in a remote context;

the responsibilities of managers;

termination of employment;

legal risks; and

practical tips.

