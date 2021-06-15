As discussed previously in our podcast, there is an ongoing debate around the world as to whether gig workers should be classified as employees or self-employed. Recently, in Australia, the court in a case involving Deliveroo held that delivery workers class as employees. We invited Claire Brattey, special counsel at Corrs Chambers Westgarth, to tell us more about this and its possible impact and also to talk to us about the way casual workers are supported in Australia.

Take a look at our special report on atypical work here to access other insights and content about the gig economy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.