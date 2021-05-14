You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2YiRq5K
Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2LFbjxQ
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/c2V2
Breaker: http://bit.ly/32PIkgk
Radio Public: http://bit.ly/2K1rZwq
The content of this podcast is general in nature and provides a summary of the issues covered. It is not intended to be, nor should it be relied upon, as legal or professional advice for specific employment situations. PCC Employment Lawyers recommend that specialist legal advice should be sought about specific legal issues.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.