As part of our Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), we were delighted to host The New Playing Field for Casual Employees webinar.

The new statutory definition of 'casual' employment in the Fair Work Act comes with a new regime for dealing with casuals.

Presented by Madgwicks Special Counsel Tim Greenall and Special Counsel Diana Diaz, this practical seminar covered:

The new statutory definition of casual employment

Relief from liability for underpayment claims and when it will apply

Casual conversion

Disputes about conversion

The new Casual Employment Information Statement

Applications to vary enterprise agreements

Variations to modern awards

Listen to the webinar here.

