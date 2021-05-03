As part of our Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), we were delighted to host The New Playing Field for Casual Employees webinar.
The new statutory definition of 'casual' employment in the Fair Work Act comes with a new regime for dealing with casuals.
Presented by Madgwicks Special Counsel Tim Greenall and Special Counsel Diana Diaz, this practical seminar covered:
- The new statutory definition of casual employment
- Relief from liability for underpayment claims and when it will apply
- Casual conversion
- Disputes about conversion
- The new Casual Employment Information Statement
- Applications to vary enterprise agreements
- Variations to modern awards
Madgwicks is a member of Meritas, one of the world's largest law firm alliances.