Natalie Gaspar joins Aoife Xuereb to discuss the Australian Federal Government's proposed changes to employment and industrial relations, following the introduction of the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Closing Loopholes Bill) 2023 (Cth). Natalie delves into how these reforms could impact employers in the consumer sector, including in relation to casual employment, fixed term contracts, wage theft compliance, gig-economy participants and more.

For more, see our Australian Industrial Relations and Workplace Reform Hub.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Talking Shop EP11: Australia's Closing Loopholes Bill: What this means for the consumer sector

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.