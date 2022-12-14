Following our last discussion, in this edition Employment Law for the Time Poor, join Professor Andrew Stewart, Consultant, and Emily Haar (Partner), as they discuss some of the additional changes arising from the Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Act 2022, and how the changes will impact organisations.

In particular, they discuss:

the delayed commencement of the fixed term contract limitations;

required reviews of the amendments and Modern Awards; and

multi-employer bargaining and the various hurdles to be overcome where single interest declarations are sought by employee bargaining representatives without employer agreement

