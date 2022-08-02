The Federal Government is set to introduce the Fair Work Amendment (Paid Family and Domestic Violence Leave) Bill 2022 (the Bill) on Thursday as Parliament resumes this week.

Earlier this year, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) began its four yearly review of the Family and domestic violence leave entitlements in modern awards and arrived at a provisional view that the entitlement should be increased to ten days paid family and domestic violence leave.

The incoming Labor Government supported the provisional view and committed to legislating ten days paid family and domestic violence leave. The Government intends to amend the Fair Wok Act 2009 to include the entitlement as a National Employment Standard (NES).

Shadow Workplace Relations Minister Michaelia Cash has indicated that the Coalition would support 10 days' paid domestic violence leave if the changes are based on the FWC model. The FWC model involves adding the entitlement to modern awards rather than including it as part of the NES.

The entitlements would extend to full-time, part-time and casual employees and be capped at 10 days paid leave per year. The changes are expected to come into effect on 1 February 2023. Small businesses will have until 1 August 2023 to ensure compliance with the changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.