ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Employers in the horticulture industry should ensure they have implemented the necessary changes to comply with the amendments to the Horticulture Award which commence today.

This includes the new minimum wage guarantees for pieceworkers which requires all pieceworkers to be paid at least the "hourly rate for the pieceworker" multiplied by the number of hours worked for each day that they worked.

Employers must also now record the hours worked by all pieceworkers and the piece rates applications and provide additional information in the written piecework record to pieceworkers before they start work.

Full details on the changes are available on the Fair Work Ombudsman's dedicated horticultural industry website here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.