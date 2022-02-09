The Facts

Employee earns sales commission under employer's sales program

Between May 2005 and November 2013, the employee was employed as a sales representative selling large scale printing solutions to corporate and government clients.

Her employment contract stipulated that she would be paid a base salary and could also earn commissions through the employer's sales program.

During a six-month period between 1 November 2009 and 30 April 2010 (the "measure period"), the employee exceeded her sales quotas to such an extent that for that period she was 500% over budget.

As a result of this achievement, she calculated that for the measure period, she was entitled to $446,250.39 in commission.

Employer reviews employee's sale plan, capping commission payable

The employer's sales program provided that when a salesperson reached an identified performance threshold, a management review would occur. As a result of the review, management could adjust various components of the employee's sales plan.

The employee had reached this performance threshold and so her sales plan was subject to review.

In May 2010, the employer conducted the review and placed a cap on the employee's commission payment. This was done retrospectively, after the measure period.

Consequently, the employer paid the employee just $136,500 of the $446,250.39 commission to which she had calculated she was entitled.

Employee successfully sues employer for full payment and employer appeals

Three years after leaving her employment, the employee commenced a claim against the employer in the ACT Supreme Court for $309,750.39, the amount by which she claimed to have been underpaid, plus interest.

The employee's claim was successful, and the employer appealed to the Supreme Court's Court of Appeal.

case a - The case for the employer case b - The case for the employee The employee is not entitled to any more commission than we have already paid her.

The employment contract clearly states that if the content of company policies refers to obligations on us, those obligations are guides only and not contractual terms. The sales program under which the employee was eligible to earn commission was contained in our global sales compensation policy. Therefore, the sales program did not have contractual force and we are allowed, as a principle of employment law, to change that policy at our discretion as and when necessary.

Even if the sales program is found to have contractual force, the review process in the sales program envisages that we may change or cancel the sales program at our discretion, even retrospectively, which is what we did.

As we legally exercised our discretion to cap the employee's commission, the court must uphold our appeal. The global sales compensation policy referred to by the employer was not in existence at the time that I accepted my offer of employment and its characterisation as a "policy" was not agreed to by me.

The commission is a salary component under my employment contract. If I earn that payment based on my performance, then I am contractually entitled to be paid. I cannot be deprived of this payment merely because the method for calculating the amount of the entitlement is contained in a document unilaterally designated as a policy by the employer.

It's true that the employer has a right to conduct a management review. However, this review doesn't entitle them to unfettered discretion, nor does it entitle them to place a cap on my sales commission retrospectively.

After I proved that my sales ability was exemplary, the employer responded by breaching the employment contract to avoid paying me. The court must reject this behaviour and dismiss the employer's appeal.

So, which case won? Cast your judgment below to find out

Case A ✔ Case B ✔

Emily Wittig

Employment law

Stacks Collins Thompson

