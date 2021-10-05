ARTICLE

Employers in the hospitality industry have been successful in obtaining approval from the Fair Work Commission to roll overtime, penalty and split shift rates into the base hourly rate for higher paid full time staff. The aim was to increase flexibility to an industry that has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. The Hospitality Industry (General) Award 2020 has now been updated to include a schedule of the new loaded rates.

Employers should carefully review their employment contracts and payment terms along with the updated Award to assess if these changes will be beneficial and to consider if they wish to implement any changes by following correct procedures. The Award requires that notice is provided to employees of any proposed change to their employment arrangements.

