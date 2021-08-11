Australia:
Blanker changes to awards - COVID-19 measures effective 8 April 2020
11 August 2021
HHG Legal Group
HHG Legal Group's Employment Law team's Murray Thornhill and Gemma Wheeler-Carver provide a synopsis of the
FWC update and Award changes.
In amongst the buzz of the JobKeeper legislation, the
Fair Work Commission yesterday varied many Awards to include a
"pandemic" Schedule X, which operates from today, 8 April
2020, to 30 June 2020 (with the ability to extend if
appropriate).
The full text of Schedule X is set out below, however, the main
takeaways of these amendments are:
- Employees may take up to 2 weeks' unpaid leave to
self-isolate or if prevented from working by government or medical
authority measures (or for a longer period if agreed between the
employee or employer); and
- Employees and employers may agree to the employee taking twice
as much leave on half pay.
These entitlements are workplace rights and employees have the
protection of section 340 of the Fair Work Act in relation to those
rights.
The list of the Awards affected is set out below and the full
decision can be found HERE on the Fair Work Commission website.
So what Awards are subject to this variation?
These changes follow on from the last few weeks' decisions
in relation to the Clerks - Private Sector Award, the
Restaurant Industry Award 2010, and the Hospitality
Industry (General) Award 2010.
The newest awards to be varied are:
|
- Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services Award
2010
- Aged Care Award 2010
- Air Pilots Award 2010
- Aircraft Cabin Crew Award 2010
- Airline Operations-Ground Staff Award 2010
- Airport Employees Award 2010
- Alpine Resorts Award 2010
- Aluminium Industry Award 2020
- Ambulance and Patient Transport Industry Award
2020
- Amusement, Events and Recreation Award 2010
- Animal Care and Veterinary Services Award 2020
- Aquaculture Industry Award 2020
- Architects Award 2010
- Asphalt Industry Award 2010
- Banking, Finance and Insurance Award 2020
- Book Industry Award 2020
- Broadcasting, Recorded Entertainment and Cinemas Award
2010
- Business Equipment Award 2010
- Car Parking Award 2020
- Cement, Lime and Quarrying Award 2010
- Cemetery Industry Award 2020
- Children's Services Award 2010
- Cleaning Services Award 2010
- Clerks - Private Sector Award 2010
- Commercial Sales Award 2010
- Concrete Products Award 2010
- Contract Call Centres Award 2010
- Corrections and Detention (Private Sector) Award
2020
- Cotton Ginning Award 2020
- Dry Cleaning and Laundry Industry Award 2010
- Educational Services (Post-Secondary Education) Award
2010
- Educational Services (Schools) General Staff Award
2010
- Educational Services (Teachers) Award 2010
- Fast Food Industry Award 2010
- Fitness Industry Award 2010
- Food, Beverage and Tobacco Manufacturing Award
2010
- Funeral Industry Award 2010
- Gardening and Landscaping Services Award 2020
- General Retail Industry Award 2010
- Graphic Arts, Printing and Publishing Award 2010
- Hair and Beauty Industry Award 2010
- Health Professionals and Support Services Award
2010
- Higher Education Industry-Academic Staff-Award
2010
- Higher Education Industry-General Staff-Award
2010
- Horse and Greyhound Training Award 2010
- Horticulture Award 2010
- Hospitality Industry (General) Award 2010
|
- Journalists Published Media Award 2010
- Labour Market Assistance Industry Award 2010
- Legal Services Award 2020
- Live Performance Award 2010
- Local Government Industry Award 2010
- Mannequins and Models Award 2010
- Manufacturing and Associated Industries and Occupations
Award 2010
- Marine Tourism and Charter Vessels Award 2010
- Market and Social Research Award 2020
- Meat Industry Award 2010
- Medical Practitioners Award 2020
- Miscellaneous Award 2010
- Nursery Award 2020
- Nurses Award 2010
- Passenger Vehicle Transportation Award 2010
- Pastoral Award 2010
- Pest Control Industry Award 2010
- Pharmaceutical Industry Award 2010
- Pharmacy Industry Award 2010
- Poultry Processing Award 2010
- Premixed Concrete Award 2020
- Professional Diving Industry (Recreational) Award
2010
- Professional Employees Award 2010
- Racing Clubs Events Award 2010
- Racing Industry Ground Maintenance Award 2020
- Rail Industry Award 2010
- Real Estate Industry Award 2020
- Registered and Licensed Clubs Award 2010
- Restaurant Industry Award 2010
- Road Transport (Long Distance Operations) Award
2010
- Road Transport and Distribution Award 2010
- Salt Industry Award 2010
- Seafood Processing Award 2020
- Security Services Industry Award 2010
- Silviculture Award 2020
- Social, Community, Home Care and Disability Services
Industry Award 2010
- Sporting Organisations Award 2020
- State Government Agencies Award 2020
- Storage Services and Wholesale Award 2010
- Sugar Industry Award 2010
- Supported Employment Services Award 2010
- Surveying Award 2020
- Telecommunications Services Award 2010
- Textile, Clothing, Footwear and Associated Industries Award
2010
- Timber Industry Award 2010
- Transport (Cash in Transit) Award 2010
- Travelling Shows Award 2020
- Vehicle Manufacturing, Repair, Services and Retail Award
2010
- Waste Management Award 2010
- Water Industry Award 2020
- Wine Industry Award 2010
- Wool Storage, Sampling and Testing Award 2010
HHG Legal Group can assist
For over 100 years HHG Legal Group has been proudly serving
Western Australian families, business and individuals. Never before
has the State seen such a crippling time for many small businesses
and we are committed to supporting the communities in which we
operate. If you require advice relating to your obligations as a
small business employer in the time of COVID-19, or have any other employment law
queries, we are offering unprecedented initial consultation fees to
assist in these challenging times.
