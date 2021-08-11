HHG Legal Group's Employment Law team's Murray Thornhill and Gemma Wheeler-Carver provide a synopsis of the FWC update and Award changes.

In amongst the buzz of the JobKeeper legislation, the Fair Work Commission yesterday varied many Awards to include a "pandemic" Schedule X, which operates from today, 8 April 2020, to 30 June 2020 (with the ability to extend if appropriate).

The full text of Schedule X is set out below, however, the main takeaways of these amendments are:

Employees may take up to 2 weeks' unpaid leave to self-isolate or if prevented from working by government or medical authority measures (or for a longer period if agreed between the employee or employer); and

Employees and employers may agree to the employee taking twice as much leave on half pay.

These entitlements are workplace rights and employees have the protection of section 340 of the Fair Work Act in relation to those rights.

The list of the Awards affected is set out below and the full decision can be found HERE on the Fair Work Commission website.

So what Awards are subject to this variation?

These changes follow on from the last few weeks' decisions in relation to the Clerks - Private Sector Award, the Restaurant Industry Award 2010, and the Hospitality Industry (General) Award 2010.

The newest awards to be varied are:

Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services Award 2010

Aged Care Award 2010

Air Pilots Award 2010

Aircraft Cabin Crew Award 2010

Airline Operations-Ground Staff Award 2010

Airport Employees Award 2010

Alpine Resorts Award 2010

Aluminium Industry Award 2020

Ambulance and Patient Transport Industry Award 2020

Amusement, Events and Recreation Award 2010

Animal Care and Veterinary Services Award 2020

Aquaculture Industry Award 2020

Architects Award 2010

Asphalt Industry Award 2010

Banking, Finance and Insurance Award 2020

Book Industry Award 2020

Broadcasting, Recorded Entertainment and Cinemas Award 2010

Business Equipment Award 2010

Car Parking Award 2020

Cement, Lime and Quarrying Award 2010

Cemetery Industry Award 2020

Children's Services Award 2010

Cleaning Services Award 2010

Clerks - Private Sector Award 2010

Commercial Sales Award 2010

Concrete Products Award 2010

Contract Call Centres Award 2010

Corrections and Detention (Private Sector) Award 2020

Cotton Ginning Award 2020

Dry Cleaning and Laundry Industry Award 2010

Educational Services (Post-Secondary Education) Award 2010

Educational Services (Schools) General Staff Award 2010

Educational Services (Teachers) Award 2010

Fast Food Industry Award 2010

Fitness Industry Award 2010

Food, Beverage and Tobacco Manufacturing Award 2010

Funeral Industry Award 2010

Gardening and Landscaping Services Award 2020

General Retail Industry Award 2010

Graphic Arts, Printing and Publishing Award 2010

Hair and Beauty Industry Award 2010

Health Professionals and Support Services Award 2010

Higher Education Industry-Academic Staff-Award 2010

Higher Education Industry-General Staff-Award 2010

Horse and Greyhound Training Award 2010

Horticulture Award 2010

Hospitality Industry (General) Award 2010 Journalists Published Media Award 2010

Labour Market Assistance Industry Award 2010

Legal Services Award 2020

Live Performance Award 2010

Local Government Industry Award 2010

Mannequins and Models Award 2010

Manufacturing and Associated Industries and Occupations Award 2010

Marine Tourism and Charter Vessels Award 2010

Market and Social Research Award 2020

Meat Industry Award 2010

Medical Practitioners Award 2020

Miscellaneous Award 2010

Nursery Award 2020

Nurses Award 2010

Passenger Vehicle Transportation Award 2010

Pastoral Award 2010

Pest Control Industry Award 2010

Pharmaceutical Industry Award 2010

Pharmacy Industry Award 2010

Poultry Processing Award 2010

Premixed Concrete Award 2020

Professional Diving Industry (Recreational) Award 2010

Professional Employees Award 2010

Racing Clubs Events Award 2010

Racing Industry Ground Maintenance Award 2020

Rail Industry Award 2010

Real Estate Industry Award 2020

Registered and Licensed Clubs Award 2010

Restaurant Industry Award 2010

Road Transport (Long Distance Operations) Award 2010

Road Transport and Distribution Award 2010

Salt Industry Award 2010

Seafood Processing Award 2020

Security Services Industry Award 2010

Silviculture Award 2020

Social, Community, Home Care and Disability Services Industry Award 2010

Sporting Organisations Award 2020

State Government Agencies Award 2020

Storage Services and Wholesale Award 2010

Sugar Industry Award 2010

Supported Employment Services Award 2010

Surveying Award 2020

Telecommunications Services Award 2010

Textile, Clothing, Footwear and Associated Industries Award 2010

Timber Industry Award 2010

Transport (Cash in Transit) Award 2010

Travelling Shows Award 2020

Vehicle Manufacturing, Repair, Services and Retail Award 2010

Waste Management Award 2010

Water Industry Award 2020

Wine Industry Award 2010

Wool Storage, Sampling and Testing Award 2010

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.