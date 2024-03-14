Thursday, 14 March 2024

Universities have been on a financial roller coaster since COVID.

As Performance Improvement expert and former Vice-Chancellor of LaTrobe University, John Dewar says in this opinion piece published in The Australian, the recently released Universities Accord proposals are unlikely to be the answer. He offers several options for universities to secure a more certain financial future.



Read the opinion piece here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.