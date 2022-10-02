Outdoor education and off-campus activities aim to provide great advantages for a student's learning and development. However, schools and their teachers are required to exercise their duty of care responsibilities away from the school grounds.

In his Managing the Risks in Off-Campus Activities Paper presented at a recent conference, David Ford considers how schools and their teachers should seek to manage those risks. He also examines the responsibilities of external providers and how, together, all parties should work together for the safety of students.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.