In October 2021, David Ford spoke on Process and Procedural Fairness in Investigations for Religious Institutions at the TEN Annual Law of Religious Institutions Conference. David's comprehensive paper answers many questions including Why investigate? Who should investigate? What is procedural fairness? What are findings? Who should make the final decision? It is relevant to all schools, faith-based or otherwise.

