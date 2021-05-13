Student discipline, or student management as some schools refer to it, generally is aimed at providing a safe, caring and happy school environment in which students can learn and grow.

In his Student Discipline Paper presented at the LawSense School Law Seminar on 5 May 2021, David Ford considers the need for school rules and discipline policies. He also considers the extent to which schools should afford students procedural fairness, particularly when contemplating suspension and expulsion. David also examines the ability of schools to discipline students for misconduct occurring "beyond the school gate" or outside normal school hours and when school leaders should contact the police.

