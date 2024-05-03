current at 16 January 2024

To obtain spousal maintenance in Perth / Western Australia, we look to Section 72 of the Family Law Act 1975 (section 205ZC of the Family Court Act 1997 for de facto couples) which states

Right of spouse to maintenance

(1) A party to a marriage is liable to maintain the other party, to the extent that the first-mentioned party is reasonably able to do so, if, and only if, that other party is unable to support herself or himself adequately whether:

by reason of having the care and control of a child of the marriage who has not attained the age of 18 years;

by reason of age or physical or mental incapacity for appropriate gainful employment; or

for any other adequate reason;

If no agreement can be reached for maintenance the person seeking same can make an application to Court. Unfortunately this can be an extremely intrusive process into that person's personal life and can descend into the Court having to make a determination about matters, for instance:

"In relation to new release movies on Foxtel, and bearing in mind that the wife no longer has the husband's companionship in the evenings and at other times... I am of the view that the husband should indeed meet the cost of new release movies... it seems reasonable, however, to place some form of limit on the number of new release movies the wife can order"

Foley & Foley [2016] FCWA 68

Tips

Here are a few short tips to help prepare for a maintenance claim: