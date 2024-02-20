ARTICLE

Key Takeaways:

Being "separated but living under one roof" is a legally acknowledged status for couples who end their relationship but continue sharing a home due to various constraints.

Informing Centrelink about a separation is essential as it influences payment rates, with separated individuals potentially qualifying for higher single rates and additional benefits.

Proving separation to Centrelink requires submitting specific forms and providing evidence of independent living arrangements, such as separate finances and social activities.

If you are separated but still living together, understanding how your Centrelink payments are affected is crucial. Are you entitled to single rates, and how much should you expect? Our divorce lawyers Sydney have put together some information about being "separated under one roof payment amount Centrelink", including detailing the process and what you need to prove your new living arrangement for Centrelink's evaluation.

Separated under one roof: what does it mean

The term 'separated but living under one roof' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a genuine situation recognised by law. This arrangement signifies the end of a relationship between couples who, for various reasons, continue to live in the same house.

As recognised by the Family Law Act 1975, this form of separation applies to both married and de facto couples. The couple leads separate lives under the same roof, usually marked by separate bedrooms and minimal joint social activities.

While this may seem like a straightforward concept, the reality can be far more intricate, often requiring the intervention of a family court.

How does separated but living under one roof work?

Separation under one roof is a situation where a couple separates but continues to live in the same home for any duration from days to years following their separation. Although this may seem unconventional, it's a reality for many couples due to various reasons like financial constraints, childcare and parenting responsibilities, or even property disputes.

This particular living arrangement brings with it several challenges and understanding how to prepare for a separation under one roof is extremely important. Separated couples living under the same roof must navigate various emotional, legal, and financial hurdles. They have to provide additional information to various agencies, like Services Australia, to demonstrate a change in the marriage/relationship indicative of separation, including changes in sleeping arrangements, reduction in shared activities, division of finances, and notifying family and friends.

Do you need to tell Centrelink about separation?

Yes, you absolutely need to inform Centrelink about your separation if you are in receipt of payments from Centrelink, including the below payment types:

Age Pension

Austudy

Carer Payment

Disability Support Payment

JobSeeker Payment

Youth Allowance.

This can be done through MyGov or by filling out a separation details form known as the 'Relationship details – Separated under one roof form (SS293)'. Centrelink uses this form to assess your relationship status and establish correct payment entitlements. Both ex-partners must submit their completed forms, and one party can submit both if needed.

Centrelink looks into several aspects such as financial interdependence, financial abuse, and separate finances when determining a separated couple's relationship status. In situations where an individual is at risk, their ex-partner is not required to complete the SS293 form. Ensuring Centrelink has the correct details about your separation status is thus of utmost importance.

How will Centrelink payments change if you're separated but living under one roof?

Being separated but living under the same roof can have significant implications on your Centrelink payments. For instance, the amount you are paid (as an individual) when you are part of a couple is often less than if it is as a single person. This is why Centrelink requires proof of your separation or relationship status – ensuring the appropriate rate is applied.

In addition, separated individuals living under one roof may be entitled to additional payments such as the Energy Supplement and Rent Assistance on top of their payment without filing additional claims. It is important to grasp how your separation status might alter your Centrelink payments to efficiently navigate this intricate process.

How do you prove you are separated to Centrelink?

Establishing your separation status to Centrelink is a key step in the process. It begins with completing and submitting the 'Relationship details – separated under one roof' form (SS293). It helps in determining the appropriate payment category for the applicant.

One of the primary requirements for proving separation to Centrelink is demonstrating that you are living independently, rather than as a couple. The absence of sexual relations is a relevant factor for completing the SS293 form and proving separation.

Your task extends beyond merely filling out a form though; you may need to provide separation evidence, which could include actions like splitting bills, transferring assets, seeking a financial settlement, closing joint bank accounts, and separate living arrangements like split utilities and shopping.

Social and emotional indicators of separation include living separate social lives, absence of a sexual relationship, withdrawal of emotional support, and informing others such as family, friends, and schools of the separation status.

Centrelink conducts thorough checks to confirm the separation status, which may involve interviews and reviewing personal documentation.