Child support is designed to help cover the expenses involved with raising children, such as food, clothing, medical costs, housing, school costs and costs related to other activities.

Depending on the circumstances, it is unlikely that child support payments will cover all the expenses associated with raising children. When child support is managed by the Department of Human Services (DHS), the department carries out a child support assessment to determine how much will be the child support payment and which parent should pay child support.

Typical Child Support Coverage

Child support, at its core, is designed to safeguard a child's well-being and quality of life, regardless of the circumstances of their parents. It acts as a bridge, ensuring that a child's essential needs aren't compromised even in one parent's absence or reduced presence. Here's a breakdown of what these vital support payments typically cover:

Housing: This aids in providing a stable home environment, ensuring rent or mortgages are covered and the child has a secure place to live.

Food: Beyond essential nourishment, this ensures the child has balanced meals, ranging from daily essentials to occasional treats.

Medical: These funds cover regular check-ups, emergency treatments, medicines, and any specialized care the child might need.

School: This encompasses everything from enrollment fees to uniforms, books, and any extra classes or educational trips they might undertake.

Others: Including everyday needs like clothes, shoes, and even fees for extracurricular activities or hobbies they might want to pursue.

Child support paints a holistic picture of a child's comprehensive needs, ensuring they lack nothing essential.

