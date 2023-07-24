The Voice of the Child: Does a Child Have a Say in Custody Cases in Australia

In Australian Family Law, the paramount consideration is always the child's best interests. While a child's wishes are considered, they are not the deciding factor.

The court evaluates all circumstances, including the child's maturity level, emotional and intellectual capacity, and reasons for their preferences, along with other aspects like the child's relationship with each parent, each parent's ability to provide for the child's needs, and any history of family violence or abuse.

When Can a Child Have a Say in Custody?

Children can express their views and preferences in custody matters in family law proceedings. However, several factors influence the extent to which their opinions will affect the court's final decision.

Child's Age and Maturity

While a child can express their views at any age, the weight given to these views largely hinges on their maturity and understanding.

It's not a simple matter of age; a younger child displaying high levels of emotional intelligence and discernment might have their views taken more seriously than an older child with less maturity.

Reasoning Behind the Child's Views

Additionally, the reasoning behind a child's preference is of significant importance. If the child's choice is based on matters that don't necessarily relate to their long-term welfare, the court may give it less weight.

Conversely, a child's opinion based on thoughtful consideration and a mature understanding of their best interests could be more influential in the final decision.

Involvement of Independent Third Parties

In many instances, an independent third party, such as a family consultant or child psychologist, is engaged to gather the child's views in a comfortable and non-intimidating manner.

These professionals specialise in communication with children and understand how to create a safe and supportive environment where the child feels free to express their thoughts and feelings.

The information they gather is then conveyed to the court in a formal report. The court considers this and other factors to decide what best serves the child's welfare and future.

Can a Child Determine Custody?

While a child's views are considered, they cannot singlehandedly determine custody. Before deciding on custody arrangements, the court assesses the child's best interests, the parents' capacity, and various other factors. The ultimate goal is always the child's welfare and well-being.

At What Age Does a Child Have a Say in Family Court?

The question of age in relation to a child's input in family court proceedings is often misunderstood. Contrary to some assumptions, there isn't a fixed age when a child starts having a say in the Australian Family Court system.

Child's Input Based on Maturity, Not Age

The law acknowledges that the ability to express a reasoned view is tied to a child's maturity and understanding rather than their chronological age. Some children may be able to provide considered opinions at a younger age, while others may take longer to develop the necessary emotional and cognitive maturity.

Courts May Give More Weight to Older Children's Views

Although there isn't a hard-and-fast rule, it's generally observed that courts may give more weight to the views of older and more mature children. This isn't to say that the perspectives of younger children are dismissed; rather, the court is aware that older children typically have a more developed understanding of their situation and are better able to articulate their feelings and preferences.

We have increasingly noticed that courts are giving an increasing amount of weight to younger children.

Children as young as 8 or 9 are having a heavy influence in the decision-making of their parenting arrangements.

Family Consultants and Child Psychologists

The court may appoint a family consultant or a child psychologist to ensure that a child's views are accurately represented. These professionals are trained to communicate with children of various age groups and can provide critical insights into their feelings, preferences, and motivations behind their views.

When Can a Child Decide Which Parent to Live With in Australia?

When determining the living arrangements for a child after the parents' separation, the child's wishes are certainly considered, but the final decision is not solely in their hands.

Child's Wishes Are Considered

In Australia, a child's expressed preferences are essential to decision-making. Their wishes regarding which parent they want to live with are considered. However, it's crucial to understand that these wishes are not the only determining factor.

Child Cannot Independently Decide

Contrary to some misconceptions, a child cannot independently decide which parent to live with. The child's voice is one of many other considerations the court will evaluate when determining the best living arrangement.

Court's Decision Based on Child's Best Interests

The court's decision is multifaceted and based on a multitude of factors. The primary focus is always on the child's best interests. This involves examining the child's relationship with each parent, each parent's ability to provide for the child's needs, the impact of changed circumstances on the child, and the practical considerations of the proposed living arrangements.

Can a Child Choose Which Parent to Live With?

As stated earlier, a child cannot definitively choose which parent to live with. Their expressed preferences will be considered, but the ultimate decision rests with the court, which will assess all factors pertinent to the child's welfare.

Advocating for Your Child: A Legal Perspective

In a recent case, our client was distressed as her 13-year-old son expressed his wish to live with her, fearing his father's plans for imminent migration. We assisted our client in presenting this circumstance to the court, emphasising her son's maturity and well-reasoned desire to remain in Australia.

Justice Family Lawyers deftly navigated this delicate situation, advocating for our client and her son's best interests, ultimately helping to influence the custody arrangement to align with the child's expressed wishes.

