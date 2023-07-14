The process of separation and divorce can have a negative impact on our psychological well-being and emotions. It is understandable that many of us turn to social media as a means of distraction during challenging times. Maybe it's watching Tik Toks, scrolling Instagram, or seeking some support and validation from your Facebook friends.

Before you dive in to 'the social media vortex', consider these essential tips to help you safely enjoy spending time online during challenging and emotionally complex times.

THE DO'S

Change your passwords - your ex-partner may have access to your social media accounts. It is also a good opportunity to stop using their birthday as your password (if that happens to be the case).

Adjust your privacy settings - ensure your ex-partner and their 'team' are unable to view your social media. This prevents them from gathering sensitive evidence against you in Court.

Think before you post - before sharing any content on social media, it is important to take a breath. When emotions are high, pause and consider the potential implications of your post, especially in the context of legal proceedings and if your post can be used against you in Court, particularly in parenting matters. This includes offensive and inappropriate content. Consider other options to vent your frustration.

THE DON'TS

Post offensive or inflammatory content about your ex - these posts can be used against you in Court. Even if you delete it, someone might have taken a screenshot before it was deleted. These posts can also inflame a situation and make it harder for you to resolve things amicably with your former partner.

Post about or discuss your Court proceedings - information about parties and individuals in family law proceedings is confidential. Sharing certain Court evidence can see you risk prosecution.

Overshare, especially about your children - When it comes to sharing information, particularly about your children, it is crucial to exercise caution. Avoid oversharing, when it comes to posting photos of your children, especially if your ex-partner is uncomfortable with such content. Additionally, it is essential to consider the potential risks to your safety. Sharing details about your children's activities or revealing your current location may inadvertently disclose sensitive information that could jeopardise your safety.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.