ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mellor Olsson's Solicitor Mia Chenoweth returns to Full Disclosure to provide insight into the steps the Court will consider when determining who gets what following the breakdown of a marriage or de-facto relationship.

From asset division and evaluating if an adjustment is 'just and equitable' to reviewing respective contributions and each party's individual future needs, this episode will provide you with the foundations required when settling property and finances after a separation.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

*Disclaimer: The information, opinions and advice in this podcast are for general information only. To read the full disclaimer, visit our terms of use.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.