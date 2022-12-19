Christmas can a stressful and emotional time for families experiencing separation. For those parents who have separated or are contemplating going through a separation, here are seven tips to help get you through the Christmas and New Year period.

Tip 1: Reaching a mutual agreement

You and your partner should reach a mutual agreement about the time the children will spend with each of you on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day well in advance of these special occasions. Remember to keep the best interests and needs of the children at the forefront of your mind in these discussions. It is also important to be fair and reasonable when negotiating with your partner.

Tip 2: Put it in writing

Ensure that any agreement you reach with your partner about special occasions and school holidays is reflected in writing (text message or email).

Tip 3: Parenting arrangements

Do not discuss parenting arrangements in the presence of your children. Also ask your family or friends to not discuss your partner in a negative manner in front of the children. It is easy to get caught up in this trap after a few Christmas drinks, however it is important not to negatively influence your children's relationship with their other parent.

Tip 4: Make a budget

If you have not yet finalised financial matters, make sure that you budget carefully so that you have the financial means to get you through the holiday period. If you still share a bank account, set ground rules for how much you are both allowed to access and spend.

Tip 5: Surround yourself with family and friends

Ensure that you surround yourself with family and friends so that you do not feel isolated. If you are unable to do so in person, Facetime, WhatsApp and other messaging and video communication apps are great options for staying connected.

Tip 6: Seek support

If you feel like your mental health is suffering, do not forget to use support services such as Beyond Blue or speak to your treating medical professional.

Tip 7: Stay safe

If you or your children have experienced threats or harm, or you are feeling unsafe, you should contact SAPOL.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.